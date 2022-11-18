Walleye Trading LLC Takes $350,000 Position in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,517,000. TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in Logistics Innovation Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 529,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 26,678 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $468,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the first quarter worth $3,173,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies in the first quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ LITT opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.86.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Profile

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses serving the senior market or capable of being repositioned to do so.

