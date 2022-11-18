Walleye Trading LLC Takes Position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBR. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $478,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $1,359,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the first quarter worth $306,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the first quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth $266,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:NBR opened at $170.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $72.46 and a 1 year high of $207.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Nabors Industries

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Nabors Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.67.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

