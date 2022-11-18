Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $150.00 at Truist Financial

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $134.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WMT. TheStreet upgraded Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.14.

Walmart stock opened at $148.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.42. The company has a market cap of $401.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $6,013,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,814,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,897,182,396. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,316,696.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,497,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,139,425.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,814,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,897,182,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 708,063 shares of company stock worth $95,960,162. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 398.9% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after buying an additional 50,880 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 1.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $5,257,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Walmart by 7.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,387,864,000 after purchasing an additional 608,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

