Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $160.00 at Raymond James

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.14.

Walmart Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of WMT opened at $148.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.47 and its 200 day moving average is $132.42. The company has a market capitalization of $401.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 141,150 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $19,156,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,859,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,389,714,955.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 141,150 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $19,156,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,859,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,389,714,955.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 136,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $18,448,759.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,678,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,172,861,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 708,063 shares of company stock valued at $95,960,162 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

