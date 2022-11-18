Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery in a report released on Tuesday, November 15th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.22). Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Warner Bros. Discovery’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WBD. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.11. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,024,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

