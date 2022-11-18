Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading Down 8.7%

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) traded down 8.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.48 and last traded at $38.51. 16,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,708,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.16.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.48.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.08 and its 200 day moving average is $49.34.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,617 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $196,707.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,390.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $78,597.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,746 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,489,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,309 shares of company stock worth $1,054,126. 26.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in W. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 563.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,249,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Wayfair by 9,872.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 474,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,655,000 after acquiring an additional 469,425 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,171,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,819,000 after acquiring an additional 388,622 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Wayfair by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,914,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,059,000 after acquiring an additional 362,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its stake in Wayfair by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,085,000 after acquiring an additional 285,729 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

