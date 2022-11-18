Wedbush Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.65) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.41). The consensus estimate for Freeline Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.68) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FRLN. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Freeline Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Freeline Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 50,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 27,101 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 19,603 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 236,312 shares in the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.
