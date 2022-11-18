WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 15,610 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,610 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Resources Connection worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Resources Connection by 483.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Resources Connection by 41.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Resources Connection by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Resources Connection during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 67.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Resources Connection from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Resources Connection from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Resources Connection Stock Up 2.1 %

In related news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $360,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,531.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Maltzan Marco Von purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $31,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $360,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,531.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:RGP opened at $19.14 on Friday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $23.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average of $18.92. The firm has a market cap of $645.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.24. Resources Connection had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $204.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.17%.

Resources Connection Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

