WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 3,766 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.11% of Movado Group worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,219,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,638,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,150,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,922,000 after buying an additional 33,119 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,132,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,032,000 after buying an additional 82,994 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 621,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,602,000 after buying an additional 164,228 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,579,000 after buying an additional 20,564 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Movado Group stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. Movado Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.72 and a fifty-two week high of $48.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.91. The company has a market cap of $770.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.36. Movado Group had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Movado Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

