WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 3,812 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 82.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 92,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 41,568 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 60.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 106,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 40,197 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 8.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 767.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 54,486 shares during the period.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $68.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.53. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $73.02.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GBT. William Blair lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lowered Global Blood Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lowered Global Blood Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.42.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

