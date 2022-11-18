WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,707 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Popular news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $110,944.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,965.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Popular news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $110,944.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,965.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $774,461.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,486,045.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Popular Trading Down 3.0 %

BPOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Popular to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

BPOP opened at $69.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.12 and its 200 day moving average is $76.72. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.47 and a 12-month high of $99.49.

About Popular

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

