WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 2,189 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 203.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Down 2.7 %

WD stock opened at $81.03 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.33 and a twelve month high of $156.77. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.15.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WD. StockNews.com lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

