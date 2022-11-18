WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 5,623 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,880 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,623 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVLT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Commvault Systems by 63.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Commvault Systems by 294.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVLT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 924 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $52,538.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,388.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $64.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.29, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.56. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $70.88.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

