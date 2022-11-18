WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 6,507 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETD. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th.

NYSE ETD opened at $29.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.45. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $29.90.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $214.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.40 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.96%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

