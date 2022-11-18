WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys New Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $75.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.69. The company has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.52.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.74%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

