WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys Shares of 10,057 Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HZNP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Down 0.7 %

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

HZNP opened at $75.12 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $117.49. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.91.

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.