WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $53.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.19. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.05.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.45.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

