WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,051 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPF. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 4,309.2% during the 2nd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 6,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $30.97. The company has a market cap of $562.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.32.

Central Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.82%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPF. Raymond James cut Central Pacific Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Central Pacific Financial to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Compass Point lowered their target price on Central Pacific Financial to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Central Pacific Financial

In other news, COO Arnold D. Martines bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.44 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,274 shares in the company, valued at $102,526.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Central Pacific Financial

(Get Rating)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

