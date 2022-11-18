WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $664,000 Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,112 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRGP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 424.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,486 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 1,359.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,942,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,455,000 after acquiring an additional 986,283 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,518,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,633,000 after acquiring an additional 847,667 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 4,238.9% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 799,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,347,000 after acquiring an additional 781,186 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $147,834.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,049.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $147,834.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,049.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $4,228,195.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,016,865.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Targa Resources Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.91.

Targa Resources stock opened at $70.97 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.95 and a beta of 2.36.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.08%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

