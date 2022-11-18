WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $712,000 Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HII. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $224.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.34. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.50 and a fifty-two week high of $260.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.10). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

