WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $740,000 Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPK. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 40,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.3% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Jeffry M. Householder sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.62, for a total value of $414,784.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,309.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPK stock opened at $113.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.89. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $105.79 and a one year high of $146.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 44.03%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Further Reading

