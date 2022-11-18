WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $774,000 Stock Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,383 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.07% of Agilysys worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,939,000 after purchasing an additional 50,734 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,387,000 after buying an additional 68,108 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,658,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,131,000 after buying an additional 20,735 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 732,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,209,000 after buying an additional 29,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 496,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,811,000 after buying an additional 126,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,772,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Trading Up 0.7 %

AGYS stock opened at $67.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 211.35 and a beta of 1.02. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.49 and a 1 year high of $69.14.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $47.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.02 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on AGYS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

About Agilysys

(Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Stories

