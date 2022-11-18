WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,981 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,805 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Hanmi Financial worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAFC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Hanmi Financial to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hanmi Financial to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Hanmi Financial Price Performance

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

HAFC opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $21.29 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

