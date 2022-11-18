WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $642,000 in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $2,247,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,042.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $3,630,594.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,336.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $2,247,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,042.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,492 shares of company stock worth $8,532,265 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $29.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.97. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.85 and a beta of 1.52.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -165.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also

