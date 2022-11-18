WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $661,000 in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth $859,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 513,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,823,000 after buying an additional 28,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1,599.1% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 111,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 104,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

SHOO opened at $33.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.59. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $51.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.58%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHOO. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

