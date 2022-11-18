WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 928 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 30.8% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 128.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 160.0% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Price Performance

CNX Resources stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average is $18.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNX Resources Profile

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on CNX Resources to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CNX Resources to $19.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

