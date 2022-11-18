WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Markel were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 629,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $929,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 4.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 606,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $894,883,000 after purchasing an additional 23,165 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 14.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,903 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.2% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 84,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,947,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,256.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of -127.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,173.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,246.37. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,064.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,450.00.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 83 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,213.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.38. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,450.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 83 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,213.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.38. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,450.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

