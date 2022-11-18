WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 11,505 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,505 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 35.6% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $131.91 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $149.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.99. The company has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Several analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

