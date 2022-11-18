WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 2,761 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.90 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.56.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $631.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Helmerich & Payne

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

