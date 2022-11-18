Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,012,000 after purchasing an additional 526,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,328,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,362,000 after acquiring an additional 307,667 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,809,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,007,000 after acquiring an additional 108,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,454,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,165,000 after acquiring an additional 175,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Worthington Industries

In other news, Director David P. Blom acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $206,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,188. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $55.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.17. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $62.83.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Worthington Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Worthington Industries from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Worthington Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Worthington Industries

(Get Rating)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

Further Reading

