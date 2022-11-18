Zacks Research Comments on CVS Health Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CVS Health in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now forecasts that the pharmacy operator will earn $8.61 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.54. The consensus estimate for CVS Health’s current full-year earnings is $8.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

CVS has been the subject of several other reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.86.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $94.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 93.62%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMS Capital Management raised its position in CVS Health by 16.8% during the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 8,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $1,128,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 156,915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $15,247,000 after acquiring an additional 17,819 shares during the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 90,297 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

