Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Astec Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.33 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Astec Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Astec Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $315.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Astec Industries Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ASTE opened at $42.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.94 million, a PE ratio of -118.75 and a beta of 1.56. Astec Industries has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $72.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.20.

Institutional Trading of Astec Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASTE. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 2,112.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 665,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,121,000 after buying an additional 634,989 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 54.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 719,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,959,000 after buying an additional 252,798 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 1,264.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 269,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,002,000 after buying an additional 250,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,042,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,816,000 after buying an additional 178,771 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $2,721,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astec Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.44%.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

