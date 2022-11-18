Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Gap Down to $8.49

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.49, but opened at $8.02. Zymeworks shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 3,645 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Zymeworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zymeworks

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 751.00% and a negative return on equity of 89.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

(Get Rating)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.