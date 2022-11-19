10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Gap Down to $39.74

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.74, but opened at $37.91. 10x Genomics shares last traded at $37.52, with a volume of 3,450 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXG. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

10x Genomics Trading Down 6.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.13 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 33.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $34,732.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,257.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $34,732.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,257.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $95,540.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 966,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,997,129.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,994 shares of company stock worth $175,739 over the last three months. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 10x Genomics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,363,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,844,000 after purchasing an additional 26,695 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 2.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at $347,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at $1,293,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 133.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 355,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 202,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also

