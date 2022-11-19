1,125 Shares in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 358.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 440 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 286.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 931 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 1.6 %

TNDM stock opened at $38.73 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $155.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.93.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

