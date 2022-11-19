11,833 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 71,909.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,044,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,407 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 224.7% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,142,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,823,000 after purchasing an additional 790,505 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Clorox by 171.4% in the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,321,000 after acquiring an additional 442,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,669,000 after acquiring an additional 342,680 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $146.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.49 and its 200 day moving average is $141.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $186.86.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.79%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $135.08.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

