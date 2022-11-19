12,226 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,226 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at about $1,076,420,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at about $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at about $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $549,346,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 11.0% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,145,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,974,000 after purchasing an additional 907,223 shares in the last quarter. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($35.25) to GBX 2,900 ($34.08) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,779 ($32.66) to GBX 2,761 ($32.44) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($33.61) to GBX 2,922 ($34.34) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,127.13.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $55.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

