1,386 Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Purchased by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,340,000 after acquiring an additional 154,406 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 398,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,290,000 after acquiring an additional 56,873 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,992,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 638.2% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 52,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,706,000 after acquiring an additional 45,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,067.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,941,000 after acquiring an additional 44,309 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $372.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.53. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $287.82 and a 1-year high of $559.02.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $1.802 dividend. This represents a $7.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

(Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.