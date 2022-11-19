1,613 Shares in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Purchased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5,664.6% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,262,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188,968 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,112,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,305,000 after acquiring an additional 415,768 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 831,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,345,000 after acquiring an additional 74,960 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 356,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,856,000 after acquiring an additional 145,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,317,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SHM opened at $46.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.89. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $49.29.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

