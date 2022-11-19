16,330 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN) Acquired by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 690.0% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 47,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 41,398 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 4.0% during the second quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 145,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 1,913.1% during the second quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 122,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after buying an additional 115,973 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at $2,263,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at $416,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of FJUN opened at $36.65 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $38.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.73.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.