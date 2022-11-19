3,075 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Purchased by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,097,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,964,000 after buying an additional 15,565 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $76.46 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.70. The company has a market capitalization of $63.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.52.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 81.74%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

