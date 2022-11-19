4,000 Shares in Kellogg (NYSE:K) Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of K. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 115.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Kellogg by 137.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 150.5% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on K shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Kellogg Stock Up 0.8 %

Kellogg Announces Dividend

NYSE:K opened at $70.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $77.17. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,651,812.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $7,030,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,431,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,967,158,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,651,812.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 960,540 shares of company stock worth $69,888,922 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

