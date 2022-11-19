5,125 Shares in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,125 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.8% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Price Performance

PAYC opened at $316.39 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $255.82 and a one year high of $475.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paycom Software announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAYC. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $339.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.13.

About Paycom Software

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.