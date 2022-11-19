6,400 Shares in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Hologic by 17.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 32.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 56.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 15,780 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 196.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 47,134 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.18.

In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $73.48 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $80.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.42 and a 200 day moving average of $70.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

