8,036 Shares in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 3,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2,177.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.63 per share, with a total value of $51,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,780. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $9.36 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $13.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 33.12%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on NYCB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

