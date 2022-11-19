8,751 Shares in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGZ. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000.

NYSE:BIGZ opened at $7.21 on Friday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $17.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

