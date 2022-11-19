A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ) & RINO International (OTCMKTS:RINO) Financial Comparison

RINO International (OTCMKTS:RINO – Get Rating) and A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RINO International 0 0 0 0 N/A A2Z Smart Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

A2Z Smart Technologies has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,718.18%. Given A2Z Smart Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe A2Z Smart Technologies is more favorable than RINO International.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RINO International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A A2Z Smart Technologies $2.68 million 10.21 -$40.29 million ($0.67) -1.48

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio

RINO International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than A2Z Smart Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RINO International N/A N/A N/A A2Z Smart Technologies -287.06% -201.05% -128.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of A2Z Smart Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of RINO International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About RINO International

RINO International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental protection and remediation company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in designing, manufacturing, installing, and servicing wastewater treatment and flue gas desulphurization equipment primarily for use in the iron and steel industry; and anti-oxidation products and equipment for use in the manufacture of hot rolled steel plate products. Its products include Lamella Inclined Tube Settler Waste Water Treatment System, which comprise industrial water treatment equipment, effluent-condensing equipment sets, solid and liquid abstraction dewatering equipment, and coal gas dust removal and cleaning equipment; and Circulating, Fluidized Bed, Flue Gas Desulphurization System that removes particulate sulphur from flue gas emissions generated by the sintering process in the production of iron and steel; and High Temperature Anti-Oxidation System for hot rolled steel, a set of products and a mechanized system, which reduces oxidation-related output losses in the production of continuous cast hot rolled steel. In addition, it offers contract machining services for third-party industrial enterprises. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Dalian, the People's Republic of China.

About A2Z Smart Technologies

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. provides services in the field of advanced engineering capabilities to the military/security markets and governmental agencies in Israel. The company produces unmanned remote-controlled vehicles and energy power packs; products for the civilian and retail markets; and fuel tank intelligent containment system, a capsule that can be placed in a fuel tank to prevent gas tank explosions. It also offers retail automation solutions for large grocery stores and supermarkets, as well as offers maintenance and calibration services to external and in-house complex electronic systems and products. A2Z Smart Technologies is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

