AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.50.

NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. AbCellera Biologics has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of -0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 14,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 659.5% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 149,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 129,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

