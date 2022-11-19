abrdn Japan Investment Trust plc (AJIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

abrdn Japan Investment Trust plc (LON:AJIT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

abrdn Japan Investment Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LON AJIT opened at GBX 585 ($6.87) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 548.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 560.66. abrdn Japan Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.30 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 790 ($9.28). The firm has a market capitalization of £73.48 million and a P/E ratio of -7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.83, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

abrdn Japan Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

