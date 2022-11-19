abrdn Japan Investment Trust plc (AJIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

abrdn Japan Investment Trust plc (LON:AJIT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
abrdn Japan Investment Trust Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of LON AJIT opened at GBX 585 ($6.87) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 548.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 560.66. abrdn Japan Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.30 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 790 ($9.28). The firm has a market capitalization of £73.48 million and a P/E ratio of -7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.83, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.06.
abrdn Japan Investment Trust Company Profile
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Japan Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Japan Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.