Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Short Interest Down 7.5% in October

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the October 15th total of 4,510,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 602,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Stephens increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $83.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $86.75.

Insider Activity at Acadia Healthcare

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total value of $412,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,092,359.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 4.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 126.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $1,746,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 17.3% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,026,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,433,000 after acquiring an additional 298,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $540,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

